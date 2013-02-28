FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Groupon: Evercore Partners cuts price target
February 28, 2013

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Groupon: Evercore Partners cuts price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Evercore Partners in headline and text)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc : * Evercore Partners cuts price target to $4.30 from $5.00; rating underweight For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899

