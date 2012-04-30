UPDATE 1-Groupon replaces Schultz, Efrusy on board

April 30 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc has appointed two directors to replace Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and venture capitalist Kevin Efrusy on its board, in an apparent attempt to address growing criticism over its accounting practices.

The fast-growing daily deals company and CEO Andrew Mason came under fire after the company revised its fourth-quarter results and admitted to a “material weakness” in its financial statements in March -- months after a high-profile IPO.

On Monday, Groupon said Robert Bass, a Deloitte LLP vice chairman, and Daniel Henry, chief financial officer of the American Express Co, will join its board. Both will serve on the audit committee. Henry joined last Friday but Bass needs to be elected at the June shareholders’ meeting.

Shares of Groupon fell more than 10 percent just minutes before the closing bell. It finished down 10.6 percent at $10.71 on the Nasdaq.