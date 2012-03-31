FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Groupon revised Q4 results
March 31, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Groupon revised Q4 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARCH 30 (Reuters) - * Announces revised fourth quarter and full year 2011 results, confirms first quarter guidance

* Says no change to previously announced operating cash flow and free cash flow results

* Says refund reserve accrual increased to better reflect Q4 evolution in Groupon’s deal mix

* Says revisions resulted in a reduction to fourth quarter 2011 revenue of $14.3 million

* Sees Q1 2012 revenue $510 million to $550 million

* Sees Q1 2012 income from operations of $15 million to $35 million

* Revisions also resulted in increase to Q4 operating expenses that widened net loss by $22.6 mln, loss per share by $0.04

* Revisions related to increase to refund reserve accrual to reflect shift in co’s Q4 deal mix,higher price point offers

