UPDATE 1-Groupon launches credit card payment business

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc launched a credit card payment business on Wednesday, entering a crowded field to compete with eBay Inc’s (EBAY.O> PayPal and start-up Square Inc.

Groupon said the new service lets restaurants, salons and spas, retailers and other local businesses accept credit card payments at a lower rate than other providers.

Any merchant that runs a daily deal with Groupon in the United States can sign up for the payments service, the company added.

Groupon will charge 1.8 percent for MasterCard, Visa and Discover cards, on top of a 15 cent fee per swipe. For American Express cards, it charges 3 percent plus the 15 cent fee.

Groupon is the world’s largest daily deal company, offering discounts on local services. But the company is branching out into other businesses, such as discounted product sales, and now payments.

The payments business has become crowded in recent years. Square, a start-up backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has won over a lot of small merchants as customers by offering easy credit card acceptance through a small swipe device that plugs into smartphones.

PayPal launched a rival service earlier this year called PayPal Here.