Groupon quarterly revenue exceeds analyst estimates
August 7, 2013 / 8:13 PM / in 4 years

Groupon quarterly revenue exceeds analyst estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue of $608.7 million, a stronger-than-expected result that lends credence to the deals site’s new mobile-centric strategy.

With its core, daily deals business model in steep decline over the past year, the Chicago-based company in recent months has re-invented itself as a more traditional e-commerce business that sells long-term deals through its smartphone app. Shares of the company have risen roughly 80 percent since Jan. 1.

Analysts on average expected $606.2 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

