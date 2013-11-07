FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Groupon quarterly profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 7, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

Groupon quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc’s third-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates as the world’s largest daily deals company reported strong growth in North America.

The company also said it agreed to buy rival e-commerce company LivingSocial Inc’s South Korean unit, Ticket Monster, for $260 million in cash and stock.

Groupon’s loss narrowed to $2.6 million, or breakeven per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $3 million, or breakeven, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 2 cents per share, above analysts’ average estimate of a profit of 1 cent per share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $595.1 million. Analysts had expected $615.69 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross billings, which reflects the gross amounts collected from customers for Groupons sold, increased 10 percent to $1.34 billion.

Groupon shares were down 10 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.