Groupon revenue rises 3.1 pct as more customers opt for deals

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc, operator of daily deals website groupon.com, reported a 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its daily deals.

The company’s revenue rose to $738.4 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $716.2 million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Groupon was $109.1 million, or 16 cents per share, in the quarter compared with a loss of $22.9 million, or 3 cents per share. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)