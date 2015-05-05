Groupon revenue rises due to strong direct sales of online products

May 5 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc, operator of daily deals website groupon.com, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales from its goods business where it sells online products directly to customers.

Net loss attributable to Groupon narrowed to $14.3 million, or 2 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $37.8 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $750.4 million from $728.4 million. (Reporting by Kshtiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)