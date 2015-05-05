FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Groupon revenue rises due to strong direct sales of online products
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Groupon revenue rises due to strong direct sales of online products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc, operator of daily deals website groupon.com, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales from its goods business where it sells online products directly to customers.

Net loss attributable to Groupon narrowed to $14.3 million, or 2 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $37.8 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $750.4 million from $728.4 million. (Reporting by Kshtiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.