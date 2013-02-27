FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Groupon CFO says shared more revenue with merchants in Q4
February 27, 2013

Groupon CFO says shared more revenue with merchants in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc Said it raised the percentage of revenue it shared with partner merchants in the fourth quarter, a move intended to keep and attract merchants for the Internet deals it runs, but that ate into revenue and profitability.

Chief Financial Officer Jason Child told Reuters in an interview that Groupon began taking about 35 percent of deal-revenue in the quarter and handing 65 percent to its partners, describing the so-called “take rate.”

Groupon historically has kept about 40 percent of revenue generated through daily deals on its website.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
