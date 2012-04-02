FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Groupon settles coupon expiration lawsuits for $8.5 mln
April 2, 2012 / 7:10 PM / in 6 years

Groupon settles coupon expiration lawsuits for $8.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc, which runs the world’s largest online coupon site, has agreed to an $8.5 million settlement of litigation alleging that the expiration dates on its coupons are illegal.

The settlement resolves 17 lawsuits that were consolidated in a federal court in San Diego, where settlement papers were filed.

It addresses claims that the restrictions imposed on consumers by the Chicago-based company and various retailers it works with violated federal and state consumer protection laws.

