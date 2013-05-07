FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key Groupon exec departs for Staples after one year
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

Key Groupon exec departs for Staples after one year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7 (Reuters) - The head of Groupon Inc’s retail division will depart next week to lead Staples Inc’s online and digital arm, after only about a year at the Internet daily deals leader.

Faisal Masud joined Groupon in 2012 from eBay Inc to oversee “Groupon Goods”, intended to compete more directly with eBay and Amazon.com Inc. Effective May 20, he will lead development of e-commerce for Staples, the office-supplies retail chain said in a statement on Tuesday.

()

Groupon has been struggling to make inroads into more traditional Internet retail as appetite wanes for the online local discounts it specializes in.

The company, one of the most feted Internet market debutantes of 2011, fired co-founder and CEO Andrew Mason in February after a string of disappointing results wiped out three-quarters of its market value. Groupon, which had lost several other key executives, is on the lookout for a new permanent chief executive.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.