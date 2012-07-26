FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Group 1 Automotive 2nd-qtr profit rises
July 26, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Group 1 Automotive 2nd-qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Group 1 Automotive Inc, one of the largest U.S. retail auto dealer groups, posted a rise in quarterly profit on higher sales of new vehicles.

Net income in the second quarter rose to $28.6 million, or $1.20 per share, from $24.7 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned $1.25 per share.

Total revenue jumped 29 percent to $1.90 billion, as revenue from new vehicles rose by a third to $1.08 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.16 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

