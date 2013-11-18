FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Growthpoint to aquire Tiber Group property portfolio
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Growthpoint to aquire Tiber Group property portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Growthpoint Properties Ltd : * JSE: GRT - acquisition of the entire Tiber Group portfolio of properties and

management business and withdrawal of cautionary * Deal by Growthpoint of the entire Tiber Group portfolio of properties and

management business for R6.6 bln * The Manco transaction will result in the internalisation of the management of

the Tiber group into Growthpoint * Says shareholders are no longer advised to exercise caution when dealing in

Growthpoint shares * Expected to be accretive to Growthpoint’s distributions per share for the

financial year ending June 2014 * Proposed Tiber transaction has no significant effect on pro forma

distribution per share * Proposed Tiber transaction has no significant effect on pro-forma headline

earnings per share

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.