FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venture capitalist Bill Gurley resigns from GrubHub board - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 29, 2015 / 1:22 AM / in 2 years

Venture capitalist Bill Gurley resigns from GrubHub board - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Venture capitalist Bill Gurley resigned from the board of GrubHub Inc last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal cited a Cowen & Co analysts' research note which said the move was not surprising given Gurley's seat on the board of Uber, whose food delivery service is increasingly competing against GrubHub. (on.wsj.com/1SjM93r)

Gurley will be replaced by Katrina Lake, chief executive of online fashion startup Stitch Fix, the newspaper said.

Gurley is also on the board of Zillow Inc.

GrubHub was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.