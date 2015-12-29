Venture capitalist Bill Gurley resigns from GrubHub board - WSJ

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Venture capitalist Bill Gurley resigned from the board of GrubHub Inc last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal cited a Cowen & Co analysts' research note which said the move was not surprising given Gurley's seat on the board of Uber, whose food delivery service is increasingly competing against GrubHub. (on.wsj.com/1SjM93r)

Gurley will be replaced by Katrina Lake, chief executive of online fashion startup Stitch Fix, the newspaper said.

Gurley is also on the board of Zillow Inc.

GrubHub was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)