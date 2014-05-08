FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online food delivery site GrubHub's profit more than triples
May 8, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

Online food delivery site GrubHub's profit more than triples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - GrubHub Inc’s quarterly profit more than tripled as more people used the online food-delivery service to order takeout meals.

Shares of GrubHub, which bought rival Seamless last year, rose as much as 8 percent in extended trading.

The company’s net income rose to $4.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $1.3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier, before it bought Seamless.

Revenue more than doubled to $58.6 million. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

