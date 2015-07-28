GrubHub revenue jumps about 47 percent

July 28 (Reuters) - Online food order and delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a 47 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more diners used its services to order meals.

Net income rose to $9.4 million, or 11 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.7 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $88 million from $60 million.

The number of active diners using GrubHub’s services jumped about 42 percent to 5.9 million from a year earlier, the company said. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)