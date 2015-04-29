GrubHub revenue jumps as more customers order food online

April 29 (Reuters) - Online food order and delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a 50.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more diners used its services to order meals.

The company’s net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $10.6 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $88.2 million from $58.6 million.

GrubHub said the number of active diners using its services jumped about 46 percent to 5.6 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)