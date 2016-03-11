UPDATE 1-Poland's Azoty looks to buy more gas from Gazprom-supplied PGNiG

* Azoty 2015 beats profit forecasts due to lower gas prices

* Sees gas prices to continue boost results

* Plans to buy more gas from PGNiG

* Wants to uphold dividend policy (Adds details)

By Anna Koper

WARSAW, March 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest chemicals firm Grupa Azoty, which beat 2015 profit forecasts on Friday thanks to low gas prices, plans to buy more gas from its main supplier PGNiG.

State-run Azoty took advantage of gradual gas market liberalisation in Poland to buy gas from other sources, but is rethinking this now that PGNiG offers bonuses to big clients.

“The current situation at PGNiG and its units means that we could be buying more gas from PGNiG,” Azoty deputy head Witold Szczypinski told a news conference following its results.

Azoty buys 60 percent of its gas directly from PGNiG, which imports most of its gas from Russia’s Gazprom..

“After PGNiG started the bonus policy, we received gas at market prices at the end of 2015 comparable to the European competition,” Szczypinski added.

A fall in the price of gas, which Azoty uses for production, helped it beat forecasts with a 2015 net profit of 609 million zlotys ($157 million) from 231 million zlotys a year earlier and above the 576 million zlotys analysts had expected.

The group said that gas prices will continue to have a positive impact and saw them at about 12.5 euro per megawatt-hour in the summer months compared to 12 euro currently.

Mariusz Bober, who was appointed Azoty’s chief executive last month as part of a wider reshuffle in state-run companies, said it will maintain its dividend policy which envisages paying out 40 to 60 percent of its stand-alone profit. ($1 = 3.8758 zlotys) (Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Alexander Smith)