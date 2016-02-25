Finland's Fortum to take control of Polish utility Duon

HELSINKI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum said on Thursday it would buy a controlling stake in Polish electricity and gas seller Duon following its public tender offer that valued the company at up to 106 million euros ($117 million).

State-controlled Fortum, which announced the bid last month, said it had received sell commitments for at least 51 percent of Duon’s shares, and would buy the subscribed shares for 3.85 Polish zlotys apiece by Friday.

Fortum is looking for acquisitions following its recent 9.3 billion euros of power grid divestments in the Nordics.

“The (Duon) acquisition is in line with Fortum’s strategy to offer and grow in sustainable city solutions including electricity sales and related customer services,” Fortum said in a statement.