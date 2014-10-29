UPDATE 1-Poland's No.2 refiner Lotos posts unexpected Q3 net loss

* Lotos Q3 net loss at 35 million zlotys

* Analysts had expected a net profit of 97 million zlotys

* The difference has came from fresh provisions, lower oil prices (Adds details from the company’s statement)

WARSAW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Polish refiner Grupa Lotos on Wednesday posted an unexpected 35 million zloty ($10.6 million) net loss in the third quarter, hit by fresh provisions and rising costs.

Provision on the liquidation of its Norwegian YME oil field hit the group’s operating profit by 28 million zlotys. Poland’s No.2 refiner also created 31 million zlotys in provisions on its Baltic drilling.

Analysts saw the state-controlled group reporting a net profit of 97 million zlotys in the quarter, down 71 percent year on year, expecting the 7-percent dip in oil prices to hurt the value of its inventories.

But Lotos, which has a heavy debt in dollars, said its finances also took a hit from rising debt costs in the face of a weakening zloty currency. ($1 = 3.3088 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Miral Fahmy)