REFILE-Mexico's Banorte posts 15 pct rise in 1st-qtr profit
April 21, 2016

REFILE-Mexico's Banorte posts 15 pct rise in 1st-qtr profit

(Refiles to remove the word “embargoed” from headline)

MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte, the country’s fourth-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter profit compared to the same period a year earlier.

Profit at the bank, which is the biggest in the country that still has Mexican owners, rose to 4.462 billion pesos ($258 million). Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, grew to 533.6 billion pesos.

$1 = 17.29 pesos at end-March Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento

