MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexican breadmaker Grupo
Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the African market with
the purchase of Adghal, a Morocco-based producer of baked goods.
Financial details were not provided.
Adghal reported sales of some $11 million, three plants and
specialized in pastries and cupcakes, Bimbo said in a statement.
Bimbo is one of the world's biggest breadmakers, with
operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America and China
as well as the Iberian peninsula and Britain.
Bimbo's food business chief said last week it planned to
grow in China through acquisitions, expand in the rest of Asia,
and enter Middle Eastern markets.
