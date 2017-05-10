FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's Biotoscana files for Brazil listing debut
May 10, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 3 months ago

Colombia's Biotoscana files for Brazil listing debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Colombian pharmaceutical firm Biotoscana Investments SA and some shareholders filed a request to list depositary receipts in Brazil, adding to the busiest wave of equity offerings in four years in Latin America's largest economy.

Biotoscana plans to offer new stock in the offering of so-called BDRs, according to documentation filed with Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM. Shareholders including funds run by U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp as well as individuals Robert Friedlander and Roberto Luiz Guttmann have also filed to sell Biotoscana BDRs in the offering, the document said.

Biotoscana hired the investment-banking units of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Grupo BTG Pactual SA to lead the transaction. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)

