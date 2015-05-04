FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican construction firm Elementia expects IPO later this year
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Mexican construction firm Elementia expects IPO later this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, May 4 (Reuters) - Mexican construction conglomerate Elementia, part-owned by tycoon Carlos Slim, still expects to go public this year after market volatility caused it to miss a launch target, the company said on Monday.

“We think that the volatility has diminished, which means that we’ll probably be ready to do it in the next six months,” said Fernando Ruiz, who became chief executive in February.

In November, previous CEO Eduardo Musalem said the initial public offering (IPO), worth about $400 million, was possible by March.

Ruiz said the IPO would raise capital for expansion in both domestic and foreign markets, but did not elaborate.

Elementia is co-owned by Slim’s industrial conglomerate Grupo Carso and Mexican businessman Antonio del Valle, who controls plastic pipe maker Mexichem . (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.