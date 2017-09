MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Grupo Carso, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s industrial conglomerate, on Thursday said a consortium including its energy unit had submitted a winning bid to build a pipeline in Texas.

The consortium won the tender from the Mexican Federal Electricity Commission with a $596 million proposal, Grupo Carso said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe)