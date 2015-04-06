FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grupo Mexico sells more shares in airport operator GAP
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Grupo Mexico sells more shares in airport operator GAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 6 (Reuters) - Railroad and mining company Grupo Mexico has further trimmed its stake in Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico to 23.6 percent, from the 24.8 percent it reported in October, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday.

Grupo Mexico has sold 5,686,879 GAP shares since October, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

The two companies have been locked in a legal battle since 2011 when Grupo Mexico said it planned to launch a tender offer for at least 30 percent of the airport operator.

GAP says its bylaws limit shareholders to holding no more than 10 percent of its outstanding stock and has been trying to force Grupo Mexico to reduce its stake.

Shares in GAP closed down 1.07 percent at 99.93 pesos on Monday. The shares are up 7.8 percent this year. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.