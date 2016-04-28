FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grupo Mexico's 1st-qtr profit up more than 20 pct
April 28, 2016 / 12:55 AM / a year ago

Grupo Mexico's 1st-qtr profit up more than 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 20.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Grupo Mexico posted a profit of $406.90 million for the three-month period, up from $336.52 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter was down 7.8 percent at $1.9 billion as the company grappled with lower prices for some of its key commodities, including copper and silver. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Anna Yukhananov)

