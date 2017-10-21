FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico profit more than doubles on metals, acquisition
Sections
Featured
Party enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought' in constitution
China Party Congress 2017
Party enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought' in constitution
Tezos creators to tout project as dispute rages on
Cryptocurrencies
Tezos creators to tout project as dispute rages on
What's next for 'The Four' tech behemoths
Breakingviews: Exchange Podcast
What's next for 'The Four' tech behemoths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2017 / 1:10 AM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico profit more than doubles on metals, acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background and report numbers)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican mining and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Friday that its net profit more than doubled in the third quarter, as metals prices rose and it included a new acquisition.

The company said net profit was $488 million, compared with $221 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Revenue grew to $2.5 billion from $2.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

This year the company took over Florida East Coast Railway, allowing it greater exposure to U.S. rail freight in a deal worth some $2.1 billion.

Grupo Mexico said this month it would price the initial public offering (IPO) of its rail unit on October 31, according to a prospectus filed with the Mexican bourse. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.