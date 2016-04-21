FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's OAS creditors to take over Invepar stake
April 21, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil's OAS creditors to take over Invepar stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian construction company Grupo OAS said its creditors would take over its 24.5 percent stake in infrastructure company Invepar as part of a restructuring plan.

OAS’s shares of Invepar will be transferred to SPE Credores by the end of the day on May 31, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Grupo OAS filed for bankruptcy protection in a São Paulo court last year to restructure 8 billion reais ($2.3 billion) in debt owed by nine units.

The bankruptcy petition came after Grupo OAS struggled with the impact of a corruption probe at government-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA and other state companies that limited access to financing.

$1 = 3.5 reais Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
