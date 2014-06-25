Brazil's Oi sells 1,641 cell towers for $529 mln - filing

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA agreed to sell control of 1,641 cell towers to SBA Torres Brasil for 1.17 billion reais ($529 million), according to a Wednesday filing, as the telecom worked to reduce its debt.

Payment is due in December, Oi said in the filing.

The deal will help improve Oi’s debt profile and boost cash available for strategic investments. Oi, Brazil’s biggest fixed-line phone company, sold another 2,000 cell towers to SBA Torres Brasil in late 2013.