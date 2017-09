Jan 14 (Reuters) - Grupo Tavex SA :

* A.Y.U.S.P.E. Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA says 90 percent of Grupo Tavex shareholders accepted squeeze-out offer

* A.Y.U.S.P.E. says squeeze-out date of Grupo Tavex shares was set at Feb. 2 Source text: bit.ly/1u5JKKM

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)