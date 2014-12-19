FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spain's Tavex to sell it's business in Mexico and US
#Apparel & Accessories
December 19, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spain's Tavex to sell it's business in Mexico and US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Grupo Tavex SA :

* Said on Thursday reached agreement to sell its business in Mexico and United States

* Values transaction at around 44 million euros ($54 million)

* Sale covers units Tavemex SA de CV, Industrial Textil de PueblaSA de CV, Tavex InmobiliariaSA de CV, Tavex USA Inc. as well as industrial plants in Puebla and Tlaxcala, Mexico

* Said sale price is lower than suggested previously by Banco Santander as a result of delisting offer made for Tavex by Ayuspe Empreendimentos e Participacoes

Source text: bit.ly/1wT6v7W

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8143 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
