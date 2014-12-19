BRIEF-Spain's Tavex to sell it's business in Mexico and US

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Grupo Tavex SA :
* Said on Thursday reached agreement to sell its business in Mexico and United States
* Values transaction at around 44 million euros ($54 million)
* Sale covers units Tavemex SA de CV, Industrial Textil de PueblaSA de CV, Tavex InmobiliariaSA de CV, Tavex USA Inc. as well as industrial plants in Puebla and Tlaxcala, Mexico
* Said sale price is lower than suggested previously by Banco Santander as a result of delisting offer made for Tavex by Ayuspe Empreendimentos e Participacoes
