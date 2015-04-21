FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Televisa to nominate Discovery Communications CEO to board
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 3:20 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Televisa to nominate Discovery Communications CEO to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - The president and chief executive of U.S. cable network operator Discovery Communications, David Zaslav, will be nominated to join the board of directors at broadcaster Televisa , the Mexican company said on Monday.

Shareholders will vote on the nomination on April 29, Televisa said, just days after the company announced it would be putting forward Jon Feltheimer, Chief Executive of Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, to join its board.

Televisa, controlled by Emilio Azcarraga, is the dominant player in Mexican broadcasting. The company is seeking to replace board members who stood down last year. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.