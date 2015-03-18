FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Mexico's Televisa drop 3 pct after regulator finding
#Market News
March 18, 2015

Shares in Mexico's Televisa drop 3 pct after regulator finding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa fell by more than three percent in early trade on Wednesday after Mexico’s telecommunications regulator published findings about the company’s market power that could lead to tougher regulation.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), which began an investigation in September, said its investigative arm’s preliminary conclusion was that Televisa did have a substantial market power in pay television.

After earlier dropping by more than 3 percent, Televisa’s shares pared some of their losses to trade down by 2.08 pct at 103.17 pesos at 8.20 a.m. local time.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez

