November 6, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

Aeromexico inks Boeing 737 order; Dreamliner order nearly done

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s largest airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Monday it had a finalised an order for 60 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with an option for 30 more, as part of plan to overhaul its fleet and use more fuel efficient planes.

The order value for the 90 planes is about $9 billion at published list prices.

The company also said it expects to finalise an agreement to purchase 787-9 Dreamliners in the coming weeks. It said in July it would order 10 Dreamliners.

Aeromexico, which went public last year, is betting that Mexico’s economy will remain robust in the coming years and analysts have said the order should help them roll out new routes.

It had a fleet of 110 planes as of July.

Aeromexico’s operations got a big boost following the 2010 demise of debt-laden rival Mexicana.

