FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Colombia's Grupo Aval expects to raise $1.1 bln in US IPO
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Colombia's Grupo Aval expects to raise $1.1 bln in US IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Grupo Aval, Colombia’s largest banking group, said it expects to raise $1.1 billion in an initial public offering in the United States.

The banking group is controlled by Colombia’s richest man, Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo, who holds about 95 percent of the company’s outstanding shares.

Sarmiento Angulo, estimated to be worth $16.9 billion according to Forbes, derives most of his wealth from his holding in the company.

Sarmiento Angulo, 82, also owns Colombia’s largest newspaper, El Tiempo, which he acquired in April 2012.

The company said in an amended filing on Monday that it expects the offering of 73.5 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) to be priced at $14.96 each. (1.usa.gov/Yq7H6v)

The group said it expects to list its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AVAL”.

Colombia-listed Grupo Aval, which has a market capitalization of $15.1 billion, said it expects to use part of the proceeds to increase capital in its banking unit, Banco de Bogota.

Grupo Aval owns four commercial banks, a pension and severance fund manager, a merchant bank, and BAC Credomatic - a banking group in Central America.

It listed JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs as underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.