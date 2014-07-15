FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican bread maker Grupo Bimbo to buy Ecuador's Supan
July 15, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican bread maker Grupo Bimbo to buy Ecuador's Supan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo , one of the world’s largest bread makers, said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Ecuadorian peer Supan, as it seeks to widen its presence in South America.

Supan has 900 workers and two plants in Guayaquil and Quito, the Andean nation’s capital, according to a statement filed with Mexico’s stock exchange.

Grupo Bimbo did not mention the cost of the acquisition in its statement announcing the deal.

The company has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and elsewhere in the region.

Grupo Bimbo has expanded its footprint in recent years, announcing it would acquire Canada Bread Company in February. The bread maker also bought Sara Lee Corp’s North American bakery business in 2010 and bought Hostess Brands’ Beefsteak bread in 2013. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
