BUENOS AIRES, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on Friday reported a 30 percent increase in net profit to 4.34 billion pesos ($331.22 million) in 2015.

The group posted a fourth quarter profit of 1.24 billion pesos, below the medial forecast in a Reuters poll of four economists for net profit of 1.33 billion pesos in the October-to-December period.