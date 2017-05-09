FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts Q1 profit of $104 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 3 months ago

Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts Q1 profit of $104 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 9 (Reuters) - Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on Tuesday reported an 18.5 percent increase in first-quarter net profit from the previous year to 1.6 billion pesos ($104 million).

Analysts' average estimates in a Reuters survey pointed to profit of 1.67 billion pesos. Grupo Financiero Galicia controls Banco Galicia, Argentina's largest domestic bank by loans and deposits.

$1 = 15.395 pesos on March 31 Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.