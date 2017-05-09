Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts Q1 profit of $104 mln

BUENOS AIRES, May 9 (Reuters) - Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on Tuesday reported an 18.5 percent increase in first-quarter net profit from the previous year to 1.6 billion pesos ($104 million).

Analysts' average estimates in a Reuters survey pointed to profit of 1.67 billion pesos. Grupo Financiero Galicia controls Banco Galicia, Argentina's largest domestic bank by loans and deposits.