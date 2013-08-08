FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's Galicia 2nd-qtr net profit rises 6.7 pct, beats f'cast
August 8, 2013 / 8:39 PM / in 4 years

Argentina's Galicia 2nd-qtr net profit rises 6.7 pct, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s leading banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia said on Thursday that its second-quarter net profit rose 6.7 percent to 361.8 million pesos ($67.2 million) from 339.1 million pesos in the same 2012 period.

The figure came in above market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had forecast the quarterly net profit at a median of 345.5 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 332 million to 346 million pesos.

In the first half of the year, the conglomerate reported a net profit of 660.74 million pesos. ($1 = 5.3875 pesos as of June 30) (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz)

