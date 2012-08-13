FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's Grupo Galicia Q2 net profit surges
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Argentina's Grupo Galicia Q2 net profit surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia reported on Monday a second-quarter net profit of 339.1 million pesos ($74.9 million), up from 248.6 million pesos a year earlier.

The net profit far surpassed market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had put the company’s net at a median of 253 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 225 million to 289.9 million pesos.

The group’s main affiliate, Banco Galicia, posted a second-quarter net profit of 329.2 million pesos, up from 247.7 million in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.