FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe plans secondary share offer
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe plans secondary share offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 27 (Reuters) - Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, a Mexico City-based company which operates a chain of higher-end hotels, intends to have a secondary public offering, the company said on Friday.

The company plans to raise up to 1.725 billion pesos ($94 million), pending regulatory approval, according to a company presentation on the Mexican stock exchange's website.

Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, which has a market capitalization of around 2 billion pesos, will use the funds for future acquisitions and unspecified capital expenditures, a draft prospectus showed.

On Friday, company shares closed up 0.3 percent at 8.65 pesos per share.

A spokesman for the company could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 18.4465 pesos) (Reporting by Natalie Ann Schachar and Noe Torres; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.