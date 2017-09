MADRID, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spanish family-owned real estate company Grupo Lar said on Friday it would list on the stock exchange in a 400 million euro ($547 million) deal, priced at 10 euros per share.

After the listing, bond fund manager Pimco would hold a 12.5 percent stake in the group and Lar would own 2.5 percent, it said in a statement.