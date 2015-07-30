FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grupo Mexico says seeking partners for Mexico oil auction
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

Grupo Mexico says seeking partners for Mexico oil auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Thursday that it was looking at partnering up with companies to bid in the second phase of Mexico’s first round of oil field auctions.

“We are looking at joint ventures with strategic players, we’ve been working so far with companies to participate together,” company executives said on a conference call.

The second phase of the so-called Round One tender will include five shallow water extraction blocks, and contracts are set to be awarded at the end of September. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Christine Murray)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.