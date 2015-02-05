FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Grupo Mexico says rail unit offer could come in H1
February 5, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mexican miner and infrastructure giant Grupo Mexico on Thursday said a possible share offering of its rail unit could take place in the first half of this year.

On Tuesday, Grupo Mexico said it was mulling a public offering for about 15 percent of its rail unit, which has benefited from Mexico’s booming auto sector. On Wednesday, Mexico’s bourse said it had received a request from ITM, Grupo Mexico’s rail unit, for a mixed share offering on the exchange.

According to an analyst note, Grupo Mexico could expect to make $660 million by listing 15 percent of its transport unit. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)

