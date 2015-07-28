FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico profit drops on financial costs, lower revenue
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 11:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico profit drops on financial costs, lower revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds results detail)

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday its second-quarter profit fell 35 percent, hit by lower revenue and higher financial costs.

Grupo Mexico posted a profit of $364.8 million for the April to June period, down from $558.6 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue for the period dropped 7.7 percent to $2.179 billion. The company had a net financial cost of $62.7 million, compared with a net gain of $99.4 million a year earlier.

The company, which has come to rely more on its rail division as metals prices have fallen in recent years, decided earlier this year to postpone an initial public offering of its rail unit ITM that was planned for June.

It is not clear when it will now take place.

Grupo Mexico had hoped to make more than a $1 billion from the IPO, which would give investors a way to invest in Mexico’s booming auto sector. Many of the cars Mexico produces head north to the United States by rail, and new auto factory openings have helped drive expectations for the sector. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.