FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB InBev, Justice Dept request extended stay in beer deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2013 / 9:25 PM / in 4 years

AB InBev, Justice Dept request extended stay in beer deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and Anheuser-Busch InBev jointly requested on Friday that a stay in their legal fight be extended to April 23, but added that they had reached the framework of an agreement to settle.

The two sides made the request in a legal filing.

“At this time, the parties have reached an agreement in principle on a resolution of this litigation,” they said in the court filing.

The Justice Department had filed a lawsuit on Jan. 31 aimed at stopping AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer with some 200 brands, from buying the 50 percent of Grupo Modelo it does not already own for $20.1 billion.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It is United States of America v. Anheuser-Busch InBev and Grupo Modelo. The case is No. 13-cv-00127.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.