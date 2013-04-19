FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev says Modelo deal largely in line with its revisions
April 19, 2013

AB InBev says Modelo deal largely in line with its revisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 19 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev said on Friday the full takeover of Mexico’s Grupo Modelo it agreed with the U.S. Justice Department was broadly in line with the revised terms it set out on Feb. 14.

The world’s largest beermaker said in a statement the deal included additional binding commitments designed to ensure prompt divestiture of assets to Constellation, the build-out of the Piedras Negras brewery by Constellation and U.S. distribution guarantees for Constellation.

AB InBev said it expected the transaction to close in June.

