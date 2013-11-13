FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Oi posts 71 percent drop in quarterly profit
November 13, 2013 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Oi posts 71 percent drop in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA on Wednesday reported a net profit of 172 million reais ($74 million) for the third quarter, down 71 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

A Reuters survey had been split between three analysts with an average earnings estimate of 123 million reais and two who on average expected a net loss of 15 million reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization slipped 2 percent from a year earlier to 2.139 billion reais, above an average forecast of 1.909 billion reais.

