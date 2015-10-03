FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico telecom regulator rules Televisa not dominant in Pay TV
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico telecom regulator rules Televisa not dominant in Pay TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecommunications regulator said on Friday it had decided that broadcaster Grupo Televisa does not have “substantial market power” in pay television, meaning the company avoids being hit with new tougher rules.

The investigative arm of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) provisionally said in March that Televisa did have market power.

But the IFT board vote, which was on Wednesday, rejected that finding partly because its market share has been decreasing, the IFT said in a statement. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Dave Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.